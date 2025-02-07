Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram (See Photos)

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) and actress Nikki Sharma sparked dating rumours after sharing photos from their London trip, but now both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. So, have the alleged duo parted ways?

Entertainment Team Latestly| Feb 07, 2025 07:03 PM IST
Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram
Ranveer Allahbadia, Nikki Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2024, YouTuber-influencer Ranveer Allahbadia (aka BeerBiceps) and actress Nikki Sharma, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, sparked dating rumours after sharing snaps from their London vacation. While Ranveer hid Nikki’s face with a sunflower emoji, sharp-eyed fans quickly figured out it was her. However, things seem to have taken a turn, as both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Adding fuel to the fire, Nikki also recently posted a cryptic Insta story, hinting at possible issues in their relationship. Who Is Nikki Sharma, Rumoured To Be Dating YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps? All You Need To Know About the TV Actress.

Ranveer Allahbadia & GF Nikki Sharma Part Ways?

Rumours of a breakup between Ranveer Allahbadia and his rumoured love, Nikki Sharma, has surfaced when an observant Reddit user pointed out that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sharing a screenshot as proof. Adding to the speculation, Nikki posted a cryptic, heartbroken story on Instagram, leaving fans wondering if their relationship had come to an end. The post read: "The right people make you feel heard, loved, worthy, and valued." Check it out. ‘I Love You…Ranveer Allahbadia’: Influencer Dr Rohini Arju Dresses Up as Bride, Confesses Love for ‘BeerBiceps’ YouTuber (Watch Video).

Ranveer Allahbadia & Nikki Sharma Don't Follow Each Other on Instagram

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Nikki Sharma's Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Ranveer Allahbadia 

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Viral Photos That Led to Romance Goss of Ranveer Allahbadia & Nikki Sharma 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In November 2024, Ranveer visited London, where Nikki appeared in his special photo dump. He looked stylish in a black tee, jeans, and a jacket, while Nikki matched her all-black outfit with coordinating accessories. Despite unfollowing each other, the couple hasn’t officially confirmed a breakup, though it appears they may no longer be together.

BeerBiceps Nikki Sharma
BeerBiceps Nikki Sharma Nikki Sharma Breakup Ranveer Alahabadia aka BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma Breakup Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma Dating Ranveer Allahbadia Breakup Ranveer Allahbadia Girlfriend Ranveer Allahbadia Instagram YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia
