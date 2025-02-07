Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram (See Photos)

In 2024, YouTuber-influencer Ranveer Allahbadia (aka BeerBiceps) and actress Nikki Sharma, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, sparked dating rumours after sharing snaps from their London vacation. While Ranveer hid Nikki’s face with a sunflower emoji, sharp-eyed fans quickly figured out it was her. However, things seem to have taken a turn, as both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Adding fuel to the fire, Nikki also recently posted a cryptic Insta story, hinting at possible issues in their relationship. Who Is Nikki Sharma, Rumoured To Be Dating YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps? All You Need To Know About the TV Actress.

Ranveer Allahbadia & GF Nikki Sharma Part Ways?

Rumours of a breakup between Ranveer Allahbadia and his rumoured love, Nikki Sharma, has surfaced when an observant Reddit user pointed out that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sharing a screenshot as proof. Adding to the speculation, Nikki posted a cryptic, heartbroken story on Instagram, leaving fans wondering if their relationship had come to an end. The post read: "The right people make you feel heard, loved, worthy, and valued." Check it out. ‘I Love You…Ranveer Allahbadia’: Influencer Dr Rohini Arju Dresses Up as Bride, Confesses Love for ‘BeerBiceps’ YouTuber (Watch Video).

Ranveer Allahbadia & Nikki Sharma Don't Follow Each Other on Instagram

Nikki Sharma's Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Ranveer Allahbadia

The Viral Photos That Led to Romance Goss of Ranveer Allahbadia & Nikki Sharma

In November 2024, Ranveer visited London, where Nikki appeared in his special photo dump. He looked stylish in a black tee, jeans, and a jacket, while Nikki matched her all-black outfit with coordinating accessories. Despite unfollowing each other, the couple hasn’t officially confirmed a breakup, though it appears they may no longer be together.

