Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): The teaser of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' has been unveiled, promising a fresh dose of chaos and comedy as the popular "pativerse" expands with a new twist.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 15 May 2026.

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Clocking in at 1 minute and 22 seconds, the teaser revisits the familiar "pati-patni-aur-woh" dynamic but raises the stakes significantly.

This time, the narrative follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who finds himself entangled not between two, but three women, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.

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Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the teaser opens with a nostalgic nod to the earlier "pati-patni" narrative before spiralling into a full-blown comedy of errors.

As misunderstandings pile up, the situation grows increasingly tangled, amplifying the film's central theme of romantic confusion.

Adding to the mayhem is Vijay Raaz, who appears as a cop interrogating Prajapati Pandey about his complicated relationships, intensifying the comic tension.

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Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with creative production by Juno Chopra.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and B R Chopra, the project marks a continuation of the franchise's comedic exploration of relationships, now reimagined with a more complex love dynamic. (ANI)

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