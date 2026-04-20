Virat Kohli and his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, spent approximately 90 minutes at Bade Gurudev’s Radha Vatika Ashram on Monday, 20 April 2026. The high-profile couple visited the spiritual centre to attend a discourse and listen to the prayers and teachings of the revered saint, Premanand Ji Maharaj. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Airport Video: Couple Spotted Together First Time After German Influencer LizLaz Instagram Controversy (Watch).

The visit, which took place during a brief gap in Kohli's IPL 2026 schedule, saw the couple engaging in a quiet, meditative session away from the spotlight of professional sports and cinema.

Kohli and Sharma arrived at the ashram in the early hours of the morning to attend the Satsang (spiritual discourse). Reportedly, the couple sat among the devotees for roughly an hour and a half, listening intently to the bhajans (devotional songs) and the philosophical teachings of Premanand Ji Maharaj. Video footages circulating on social media shows the couple dressed in simple, traditional attire.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Radha Vatika Ashram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent around 1 hour 30 minutes at Bade Gurudev’s Radha Vatika Ashram today, listening to spiritual prayers and teachings of Premanand Ji Maharaj. 🙏❤️ A serene and soulful moment, embracing peace, devotion, and positivity. ✨ pic.twitter.com/iSufEqRCz2 — Faruk🐦 (@uf2151593) April 20, 2026

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Arrive in Vrindavan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived in Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj. 🙏✨ A calm and spiritual visit, showing their faith and connection beyond the spotlight.#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Vrindavan pic.twitter.com/g30hg7ukUx — Faruk🐦 (@uf2151593) April 20, 2026

Virat Kohli at Radha Vatika in Vrindavan

Virat Kohli at Radha Vatika in Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/kyxhrgJSqn — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 20, 2026

Longstanding Connection to Vrindavan

This is not the first time the couple has visited the spiritual hubs of Vrindavan and Mathura. Since early 2023, they have made several quiet pilgrimages to the region, including visits to the Baba Neem Karoli Ashram and earlier interactions with Premanand Ji Maharaj. Virat Kohli's Instagram 'Like' on Influencer LizLaz Post Goes Viral; Yuzvendra Chahal Drops 'Algorithm' Comment.

The couple’s spiritual inclination has become a notable aspect of their public life. Kohli, in particular, has often credited spiritual grounding for helping him navigate the immense pressure and high expectations associated with his cricketing career.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).