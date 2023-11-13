Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Ahead of the release of a war drama 'Sam Bahadur', the makers on Monday dropped the film's first song titled 'Badhte Chalo'.

Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and penned by Gulzar, the visuals and the tone of the song are bound to evoke a profound sense of patriotism among people.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czkx2zQIqiM/

Sharing the track's link, Vicky took to Instagram and wrote, "Rukna Nahin. Jukna Nahin. #BadhteChalo! Song out now, listen in!"

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Meghna Gulzar has directed the project.

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on December 1.

Vicky recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcased the actor in in a fierce avatar.

At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivered a powerful dialogue and said, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he lead the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. (ANI)

