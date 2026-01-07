Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially shared the first glimpse of their newborn son and revealed his name to be Vihaan Kaushal. The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, through a joint post on their social media handles. From Sidharth–Kiara to Vicky–Katrina: Bollywood and TV Celebrities Who Embraced Parenthood in 2025 (View Posts).

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Name Their Son Vihaan!

The couple shared a tender photograph showcasing Vihaan's tiny hand wrapped around his parents' fingers. In their caption, they wrote: "Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Reveal Their Son’s Name As Vihaan Kaushal

In keeping with their preference for meaningful and traditional choices, the couple has officially named their son Vihaan. The announcement was met with immediate praise from fans for its simplicity and elegance, marking a significant new chapter for the high-profile pair. The reveal comes exactly two months after the couple welcomed their first child on November 7, 2025. While the family had shared the news of the birth immediately, they chose to keep the infant's name and photos private until this milestone.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Pregnancy Announcement

What Does 'Vihaan' Mean?

The name Vihaan is rooted in Sanskrit and holds the literal meaning of "dawn" or "the first ray of light." Beyond its literal translation, the name is often associated with the concept of a "new era" or a fresh beginning.

In many Indian cultures, it is considered an auspicious name that symbolises hope and the dissipation of darkness. The choice reflects the couple's personal sentiment regarding the start of their journey as parents, which they emphasised by calling him their "Ray of Light."

The 'Uri' Connection

Under the post, fans were quick to jump to connect the name with Vicky Kaushal's character in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky played an army officer, Major Vihaan Singh Shergillin the 2019 blockbuster.

Bollywood Reactions!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who married in a private ceremony in December 2021, officially announced their pregnancy in September 2025. The news of the name reveal quickly went viral, drawing warm reactions from industry peers.

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the first to congratulate the couple. Actor Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s brother, also shared his excitement on social media, having previously celebrated becoming a "chacha" (uncle) when the baby was born in November. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor Shower Love and Blessings on the New Parents.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front

While both actors are currently focusing on parenthood, their professional calendars remain busy. Vicky Kaushal is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, slated for 2026, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the thriller Merry Christmas, is expected to balance her upcoming production ventures with her new role as a mother.

