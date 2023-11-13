The first song from Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Sam Bahadur is out! Titled "Badhte Chalo", the patriotic track is sung by trio Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani and Divya Kumar. Penned by Gulzar, the song showcases how soldiers put their country first and protect it in any circumstance. Kaushal in the track looks exceptional and inspiring as Sam Manekshaw. Have a look! Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal–Meghna Gulzar’s Film Gives Glimpse Into the Life of ‘No-Nonsense Army Commander’ Sam Manekshaw (Watch Video).

Watch "Badhte Chalo" Song:

