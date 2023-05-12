Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): Late actor Paul Walker's contribution to the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is unforgettable. The stars of the movie have always acted like a family to Paul's daughter Meadow Walker. As Meadow features in a cameo role for the upcoming Fast and Furious movie, the actress penned a beautiful note to share her experience.

Meadow Walker took to her Instagram handle in order to drop a BTS image from a cameo scene in the movie. Walker wrote, "A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into a fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honour my father's legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsGYE2grel1/

The message reflects how well Meadow is connected to the 'Fast and Furious' family. Netizens poured in wishes on the post to congratulate her on the milestone. Actor Vin Diesel who has been a great friend to Paul Walker and even walked the aisle with Meadow as her Godfather when she got married to actor Louis Thornton Allan commented with a folded hand emoji to Meadow's post.

According to People Magazine, almost 10 years later to Walker's death, the next movie in the Fast and Furious franchise featured throwback footage of the actor in its trailer as it reframed events from 2011's 'Fast Five'.

The new movie will introduce Jason Momoa as antagonist Dante Reye, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes, who "has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) pay the ultimate price," per a synopsis for the movie.

'Fast X' will hit theatres on May 19, 2023. (ANI)

