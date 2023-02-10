The long awaited trailer for Fast X is finally out and it features a Fast Five connection that surely sets up a revenge story. Starring Jason Momoa as Dante, the son of Herman Reyes from Fast Five, he is out to destroy Dominic Toretto's family after they killed his father and robbed him of a loving life. Starring Vin Diesel, Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Brie Larson and more, Fast X releases in theatres on May 19, 2023. Fast X: Vin Diesel's Action Film Announces the Sale of Tickets With a Stylish Promo Featuring a New Look at the Cast (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for Fast X:

