The full song of Fast X "Angel Part 1", along with the music video will be out on May 18 and the artists collaborating on this track are Jimin, Kodak Black, Jvke & Muni Long and NLE Choppa! The first listen of the song is now out so check it out below. Fast X Part 2: The Finale to Vin Diesel's Action Franchise Receives a New Title, to Release in 2025!

Get the First Glimpse of Angel Part 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)