New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Paul Walker's daughter Meadow on Saturday shared an emotional post marking his birth anniversary.

Today, the day which would have been the late actor's 47th birthday, his daughter shared a priceless photograph featuring the father-daughter duo.

Shared on Instagram, the picture was of a young, weeping Meadow in hands of the late actor.

Alongside the post, she wrote: "The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul."

On November 2013 Paul Walker tragically died following a car accident in Santa Clarita, California at the age of 40.

Meadow occasionally takes up to her social media account to post pictures and videos with the 'Fast and the Furious' actor. (ANI)

