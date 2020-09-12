Actress Nia Sharma's name has been in the top as one of the most probable contestants of Bigg Boss 14. In fact, Nia's name came up as the first and confirmed contestant as well. However, there were soon reports of how the actress had opted out of the show and the reason was its controversial format. But looks like all the news of Nia's participation in the show was all false and she was never a part of the Bigg Boss 14 line up. Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma Talks About Participating in Salman Khan's Reality Show.

"We can’t opt-out of something that we were not a part of in the first place. The level of confidence and audacity with which people spread rumours, is laudable,” said Nia, confirming the same to Bombay Times. Nia Sharma Is All Guns Blazing Hot in a Tan Co-Ord Set for Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded!.

Along with Nia, names like Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Sugandha Mishra, Avinash Mukherjee and Naina Singh among others are said to have given the nod for the show's 14th season. The show is all set to go on air from October 4.

