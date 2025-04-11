Los Angeles [US], April 11 (ANI): Pedro Pascal-starrer 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is all set to hit the theatres this July.

Getting candid about his casting in the Fantastic Four film, Pedro Pascal in a press note said, "It was a big strange thing that I hadn't planned on happening. It changed the course of my life in a very sudden way, so I really had to process."

This 37th installment in the MCU promises a refreshing departure by diving deep into the retro nostalgia with a distinct futuristic twist.

Tagging the film's vibe as 'Retro-Futuristic' the film's director Matt Shakman opened up on his unique mood-board for the film's settings.

""We knew that we'd be on another Earth, so we had a chance to reinvent what the '60s looked like. I was really interested in imagining the Fantastic Four being astronauts. Instead of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin going to the moon, what if it was Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben who were really the first to go into outer space, the first to push those boundaries?" Shakman said.

Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige and featuring music by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025. (ANI)

