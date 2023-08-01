Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): Actor-comedian Paul Reubens passed away at the age of 70.

In a statement to People on Monday, Reubens' representative confirmed his death and said the actor had cancer for years prior to passing away.

The statement read, "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.”

It added, “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Additionally, Reubens' official Instagram page also verified the information.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvXme4ZxAR0/?img_index=1

Reubens created his iconic Pee-wee Herman character when he was a member of the famed Los Angeles improvised troupe The Groundlings, which also gave early homes to stars like Kristin Wiig, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, and Kathy Gryphon, he created the iconic Pee-wee Herman character.

In 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton, Reubens brought Pee-wee Herman to the big screen amid the character's ongoing success. Pee-wee's Playhouse, which aired on CBS for five seasons between 1986 and 1990, was later created by him.

“If anyone would have told me I’d be doing this 30 years later, I would have laughed,” he told in an interview in 2015, adding, “But now, I plan on doing it 30 years from now, when I’m 140.”

In addition to his work as Pee-wee Herman, he also appeared in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer original film as well as on the TV shows 30 Rock, The Blacklist, Gotham, and What We Do in the Shadows.

A Reubens representative confirmed that the actor had written the first draught of a memoir before passing away, People Reported.

Reubens was honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 1988. He had also completed the scripts for two more Pee-wee films and was working on television projects, such as a variety show and a western called Fancypants. (ANI)

