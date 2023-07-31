It's a sad day for the entertainment industry as the great actor and comedian Paul Reubens has unfortunately passed away at the age of 70. Confirmed on his Facebook page, it was revealed that Reubens passed away after a secret battle with Cancer and took his last breath on July 31, 2023. Reubens is one of America's biggest talents, and leaves behind a legacy that was defined by an iconic character. Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70.

Born in New York on August 27, 1952, Reubens grew up in a Jewish family and lived alongside two siblings. Throughout his early life, Reubens had a penchent for the performing arts and found himself frequenting to the circus. This would eventually lead to sparking an interest in entertainment and lead him to asking his dad about building him a make-shift stage. Right after finishing his studies at Boston University, he would also start looking out for acting gigs, but would be turned down by many and would resort to working in restaurant kitchens in California.

However, the 1970s would strike, and Reubens would find mild success working in comedy clubs and would make an appearance on the Gong Show. From there on he would join the Los Angeles-based comedy team The Groundlings as well, but his biggest success would come when the character of Pee-wee Herman would be originated in 1978.

The character would come as a result of an improv session with The Groundlings, and the main idea would be that he just was someone who wanted to be a comedian, but was quite inept at landing a joke. The character would become a major success and would lead to the Pee-wee Herman show as well, with Pee-wee's Big Adventure then debuting in 1985 with Tim Burton directing. Ray Stevenson Dies at 58: From His Family to His Movie Career, All You Need to Know About the Late RRR Actor.

The film would definitely be a hit, and would open up a whole lot of acting opportunities for him where he would star in other productions too. Reuben's leaves behind a legacy where the actor will surely be missed by many. His time as Pee-wee Herman did bring a smile to everyone's faces, and he certainly was one of the most iconic comedians of our time. Here's hoping the late actor a peaceful rest.

