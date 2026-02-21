Los Angeles [US], February 21 (ANI): Actor and director Peter Krause has secured a new leading role months after his shocking exit from the hit ABC series 9-1-1, where his character was unexpectedly killed off in the eighth season last April, according to E! News.

According to Deadline, the 60-year-old actor has joined NBC's upcoming crime drama 'Protection'. The series centers on a law enforcement family that "becomes the target of a mysterious assassin." Krause will star as Mike Thornhill, a former Secret Service agent and member of the targeted family, in the show's pilot episode. Further details about the character and additional cast members have not yet been revealed.

Also Read | Sunil Grover Goes Viral Again, Comedian Seen Washing Clothes at Roadside Hand Pump in Desi Avatar (Watch Video).

The series is being spearheaded by Josh Safran, known for Mean Girls, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jenna Bush Hager will also join the project as a producer. Protection marks her first project under a deal with Universal Studios, through which she plans to adapt books from her "Read with Jenna" club, launched in 2019, into limited television series, as per the outlet.

As for Peter, his new role is a win for fans who wanted to see him return to the silver screen after 9-1-1. Indeed, viewers were stunned by his heartbreaking exit from the ABC series last April. In the episode, Bobby became infected with a deadly virus, and after several tense scenes, he sacrificed his life by giving the last vial of vaccine to Kenneth Choi's character Chimney. He also shared his final goodbye with his wife Athena, played by Angela Bassett, according to E! News.

Also Read | Nutan Death Anniversary 2026: Jackie Shroff Pays Homage to Legendary Actress With 'Woh Chand Khila Woh Taare' Song (See Post).

Following the episode's airing, Krause reflected on his character's arc in a statement to Variety. "I've heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss," he said. "That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this."

He added, "First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe."

Co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt, who portrays dispatcher Maddie Han, also paid tribute to the character. "It's not the same," she said in an interview last July. "Nothing is the same. He was the person that mattered to everyone in the cast the most. He was our hero. And he always will be," according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)