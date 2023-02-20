Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Pink has spoken up following the uproar caused by her critical comments regarding filming the 'Lady Marmalade Lady Marmalad' video, which led fans to believe she was reigniting her feud with Christina Aguilera.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, responding to the backlash on Twitter, she wrote, "Y'all are nuts Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song. If you don't know by now- I'm not "shading" someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your fucking drama. If you haven't noticed- I'm a little busy selling."

Recently, in a BuzzFeed UK interview, Pink ranked 'Lady Marmalade' in last place on a list of 12 of her "most iconic music videos."

"It wasn't very fun to make. I'm all about fun and it was like, a lot of fuss, and there were some personalities," she told the outlet, reported E! News.

Pink added, "[Lil] Kim and Mya were nice," referring to her and Christina's two other collaborators on the song, who also shared scenes with them in the video.

Responding to a fan's criticism in a tweet, Pink added, "Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don't need to kiss her a--."

In 2019, Christina said on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' that she and Pink almost kissed while playing Spin the Bottle at a club but the latter "put her hand up" to her mouth.

According to E! News, Pink told Variety in 2021 that at one of her birthday parties, Christina did kiss her, adding, "That was a fun party."

The duo has spoken publicly about their past feud, which erupted more than 20 years ago over the recording of 'Lady Marmalade'.

Pink stated in 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special that a record executive declared, "What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part."

As per E! News, she added, "I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f--king meeting's about.' (ANI)

