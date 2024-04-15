Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): After an incident of gunfire outside Salman Khan's Bandra house today, April 14, several celebrities and notable personalities reached the actor's house. A while ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray paid a visit to Salman's house to meet him.

In the video, Thackeray was seen leaving Salman Khan's residence in his car.

Salman's sister Arpita was also spotted outside his house.

The unfortunate incident happened this morning when two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5 am on Sunday.

According to police officials, three rounds were fired. "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," according to Mumbai police.

The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused, the police added.

No one was injured in the shooting incident that took place outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence on Sunday morning, police said.

DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan, told ANI, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing."

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident," he added.

Mumbai police said that the incident was meticulously planned and the accused were wearing helmets and were riding a bike.Based on preliminary investigation, the police said that the incident was carried out in a planned manner by the assailants who came to the spot on a bike.

Around three to four teams are currently scanning the CCTV footage of the area and visuals around Salman Khan's house to identify the accused, police said.

A senior Mumbai Police officer said that a total of four rounds were fired by the accused and a live cartridge has been recovered from the spot.The Mumbai Police is investigating from every angle to ascertain the identities of the assailants and from where they came, police said, adding that senior officials of the Mumbai Police along with the Deputy Commissioner of Police have reached the spot. (ANI)

