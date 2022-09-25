Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Post Malone's injuries after falling through a stage trap door during a concert last weekend seem to be more serious than they first appeared.

According to Variety, on Saturday evening, Malone shared on social media that he was in the hospital with "stabbing pain" and would be unable to go on as scheduled at Boston's TD Garden.

Also Read | Bradley Cooper Interviews Retired Tennis Legend Serena Williams, Says 'I Definitely Can Still Come Back'.

With his next show being three days away in Cleveland, he did not say whether future dates are expected to go on as scheduled, given the fact that he was apparently still being examined.

His post began, "Boston, I love y'all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock p.m., and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it feels so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight."

Also Read | BLACKPINK Become the First K-Pop Girl Group to Top Britain's Official Chart With ‘Born Pink’.

As per Variety, a more circumspect message from TG Garden, the arena where Malone was set to perform, issued shortly before the performer's more elaborate statement said merely that the show was "being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances" and advised fans to hold onto their tickets for a new date.

Malone was performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he fell against a hole on stage and hit his chest. For several minutes following that the show had to be paused as medics examined the 27-year-old.

He then returned, grimacing and holding his side, and apologized to the audience, reported told E! News. The rapper then went on to perform five more songs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)