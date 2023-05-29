Lionsgate Play on Monday announced that the third season of Power Book II: Ghost will start streaming on the platform from June 2. According to a press note issued by the streamer, the upcoming season will see Tariq St Patrick (Michail Rainey Jr) stuck at a crossroads between creating an identity for himself and protecting his family. Succession Season 4 Finale Review: Netizens Left Emotional After Watching the 'Tragic' Battle for the Crown Between the Roy Siblings, Jeremy Strong's Performance Receives Acclaim.

"Daunted by his legacy, Tariq will uncover some new truths about his past while trying to cement his future," the official logline reads. The show is a spin-off of 2014 crime drama series Power. The other two spin-offs are "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" and Power Book IV: Force.

The original show centred on James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), an intelligent, smooth yet ruthless drug dealer who goes by the alias of Ghost. He wishes to leave the criminal world to pursue legitimate business interests as a nightclub owner. Power Book II: Ghost focuses on the life of James' son Tariq.