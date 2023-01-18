A Michael Jackson biopic is in development at Lionsgate films. The film is set to be directed by Antoine Fuqua who is all ready to bring the King of Pop's life to the big screen in a huge way. Fuqua is best known for directing films like The Equalizer and Training Day. Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Dance to Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' Song in Pyjamas (Watch Viral Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a Michael Jackson biopic for Lionsgate. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Em2qdCjwmJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)