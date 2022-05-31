Mumbai [Maharashtra], May 31 (ANI): Power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to give a power-packed performance at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said that he IIFA feels like a family to him.

Also Read | The Inside Outtakes: Bo Burnham Releases Deleted Scenes From His Comedy Special.

"IIFA is like family to me and it feels good to come back and perform. After being disconnected physically for more than two years, celebrations help us unite. I am excited for this reunion of the industry to be happening as the world gets together again. And I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally" said Abhishek.

According to Abhishek's wife, Aishwarya, also expressed her happiness to be a part of the IIFA.

Also Read | Vikram Song Badle Badle: Kamal Haasan Flaunts His Vocals in This Hindi Single from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Directorial (Watch Video).

"I am delighted to be a part of IIFA's 22nd edition. It has always been splendid to be a part of IIFA Awards for years. Undoubtedly, it is the global event that both the Indian film industry and its well-wishers look forward to every year." said the 'Mohabbatein' actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Earlier, commemorating the 10-year IIFA celebrations in Macau in 2009, Aishwarya was bestowed with the 'Actress of the decade' honour.

The star couple is globally recognized as they have appeared at the IIFA event, held across several foreign shores. Over the years, films of Abhishek and Aishwarya like Provoked, Yuva, and Sarkar which premiered at IIFA, have received rave reviews on the platform.

However, one of the notable performances of the Bachchans was during the 2011 IIFA where Abhishek, Aishwarya, along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, danced to the tunes of the song 'Kajre Re' from the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli, starring the trio themselves. It took place in Toronto, Canada.

This year, IIFA will be held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3 and 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)