Comic artiste Bo Burnham recently released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 streaming comedy special Bo Burnham: Inside. The video, titled THE INSIDE OUTTAKES comes in at nearly 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shy of the 83-minute runtime of the original Inside, reports Variety. Matthew McConaughey Is Looking Forward to Start a Career in Stand-Up Comedy.

Burnham revisited the footage in April, beginning to edit together the extra footage into a cohesive video. As per Variety, the comedian and singer-songwriter announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter, first teasing with a simple tweet that read stand by before firing off a follow-up a few minutes later.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, "a year ago today, I released a special called inside. I've spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn't end up using. it will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it." Netflix To Stream Ads This Year Amid Slow User Growth: Report.

Burnham wrote, directed, shot, sound edited and cut together Inside by himself over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic inside his own residence. It was released on Netflix in May 2021 and enjoyed a one-weekend theatrical run. Burnham also released the music from the special in an album titled Inside (The Songs) which hit No. 1 on Billboard's comedy albums chart and eventually climbed to No. 7 on the Top 200.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).