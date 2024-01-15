Following the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, actor Prabhas on Monday announced his next film The Raja Saab on the festive occasion of Pongal. According to the makers, the upcoming movie is a "spellbinding romantic horror entertainer", which will be directed by Maruthi. The Raja Saab, a pan-India project, will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. Maruthi, known for films such as Prati Roju Pandage and Prema Katha Chitram, said he is looking forward to working with Prabhas. Prabhas Reveals He Shares All His Future Plans With SS Rajamouli, Expresses Eagerness for Salaar Part 2!.

The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. "We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed," the director said in a statement. Vishwa Prasad, who has backed films such as Karthikeya 2 and Dhamaka, said the banner is thrilled to have Prabhas on board for the upcoming romantic horror entertainer. Prabhas Birthday: From Salaar to Spirit, Here’s Looking at the Upcoming Films of the Pan-India Star!.

View Prabhas's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

"He's truly a pan-India star who's loved by audiences for his brilliant range as an actor and we truly believe he's best suited for the role. Audiences can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that they have long yearned for. With Maruthi's filmmaking brilliance, we are truly looking forward to beginning this journey," the producer added. Composer Thaman S of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame will score music for The Raja Saab. The film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.