Entertainment News | Prateek Kuhad Drops His New Song 'Blush'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has come up with his new song titled 'Blush' from his upcoming album 'Full Moon Chamber'. The single is accompanied by an official music video.

The entire album will be released on July 10.

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Sharing the song's video, Prateek on Instagram wrote, " Blush - out now. Produced by @ripruthtruth @brandonshoop Music video shot by @steadidon Creative direction by @sijya."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYWu1rkPnr3/?hl=en

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Speaking about his new album, Prateek, in a press note, said, "I went through a lot of uncertainty for a couple of years. The music industry changed. A lot changed for me personally as well. But through it all, I ended up finding a part of myself that I had lost. The album follows that arc."

Full Moon Chamber is Kuhad's third studio album and his first since The Way That Lovers Do (2022). Created between New York and Los Angeles, the album explores themes of love, identity and emotional transformation, reflecting a period of both personal and artistic growth.

Prateek Kuhad is known for his romantic indie-folk songs, soft acoustic sound, and emotional Hindi and English lyrics, especially in tracks like cold/mess and Kasoor. (ANI)

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