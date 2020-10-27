Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei], October 27 (ANI): Prince Azim of Brunei who had a brief career as a Hollywood film producer passed away at the age of 38.

According to Fox News, he was the son of Sultan of Brunei and fourth in line to the throne.

He passed away on Saturday in the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan.

The government made the announcement on national radio. It said that the country has now entered a seven-day period of mourning and that the population should dress accordingly, added Fox News.

The local media has reported he had been ill for some time.

Azim had a London-based production company, Daryl Prince Productions. His Hollywood credits under the name Azim Bolkiah, included 2014 Hilary Swank-starring 'You're Not You' and 2018 Rupert Everett-starring 'The Happy Prince'. (ANI)

