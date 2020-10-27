Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is continuing its drug probe into the Hindi film industry. Some of the biggest names of the industry have been questioned by the body including Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash. Karishma was first questioned by the NCB on September 25. Today, as per the fresh reports, she has been summoned once again by NCB to appear before the officials on Wednesday. However, reports also said that Karishma has been untraceable since the summon was issued.

A report by The Indian Express explains the issue in details. Allegedly, the NCB raided the residence of Karishma today and found some illegal drugs including at least two bottles of CBD oil and 1.7 grams of hashish. As per Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, Karishma will be appearing before the officials on Wednesday.

The report added that Karishma's residence was searched in the presence of her acquaintances. Her phone's switched off and the officials don't know where she is. Bollywood Drug Probe: Karan Johar Gets Clean Chit as FSL Finds No Evidence Of Film Stars Consuming Illegal Substance At His House Party.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

Karishma Prakash (Deepika Padukone's manager) has been summoned for investigation tomorrow: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/P6HuWOwRm8 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Karishma's name surfaced in the investigation while a drug peddler was being questioned by the NCB. As per reports, officials have said Prakash has violated sections of the NDPS Act and will be given a chance to defend herself before her name is added to the FIR – 16 / 20 in which Rhea Chakraborty and 23 others have also been arrested. Rhea is currently out on bail. A few days ago, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB. Arjun and his girlfriend are also on the radar of NCB.

