The nation is shaken by the stabbing of rising actress Malvi Malhotra. She was stabbed with a knife multiple times by producer Yogesh Kumar, for refusing his romantic advances, as per reports. Malvi, severely injured, was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. While speaking with the media, Malvi sought help from Rekha Sharma of National Commission of Women (NCW) and also from Kangana Ranaut. Responding to a tweet by LatestLY, Kangana has extended support to Malvi. "I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl," the Manikarnika actress said. Malvi Malhotra Stabbing Case: Actress Seeks Help From Kangana Ranaut as They Belong to Same Town.

Kangana also tagged NCW's Rekha and sought immediate action against the culprit. Addressing Malvi, Kangana added, "we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith," Nikita Tomar Murder Case and Actor Malvi Malhotra's Stabbing; Two Gruesome Incidents Point Towards Larger Issue: Can Men Not Handle Rejection?

That's not all. Kangana once again reminded the nepotism kids about their privilege. She tweeted, "This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed ? (sic)"

In her statement, Malvi had said: "I would like to request Rekha Sharma ji who is a chairperson of National Commission for Women to look into this matter and support me. I would also like to request Kangana Ranaut Ji to support me in this matter because I also belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The kind of incidence which has happened to me in Mumbai, I didn't expect it in my dreams, so I just want their support in my fight against the injustice."

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Here:

Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

Kangana has been calling out Bollywood for nepotism, drug abuse, exploitation and many many other things for quite some time now. The actress had recently criticised Eros Now for sharing derogatory posts on Navratri. She also called out actors like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan after their production houses filed a case against certain news channels.

