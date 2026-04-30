Entertainment News | Princess Diana Docuseries Titled 'Diana: The Unheard Truth' Set to Release on August 31, 2027

Washington DC [US], April 30 (ANI): The three-part docuseries centred on five hours of audio recordings of Princess Diana, which were never made public, is set to launch on August 31, 2027, reported Variety.

Tentatively titled 'Diana: The Unheard Truth' will feature the recordings that were captured in 1991 by Dr. James Colthurst, a close friend of the Princess. The tapes were covertly removed from Kensington Palace and delivered to author Andrew Morton, whose resulting biography "Diana Her True Story" altered the course of royal history, reported Variety.

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According to the outlet, in the three decades since Diana died, fewer than one hour of the material had been heard publicly. Love Monday TV, UK's production company, has secured full access to the archive in partnership with Morton and Colthurst, who also appear in the series alongside publisher Michael O'Mara. All three revisit the circumstances under which the Morton book was produced, including the risks Diana took and the intense scrutiny all three endured in the process.

The tapes cover Diana's account of life within the royal family, her predictions about the futures of Charles and Camilla, and her own ambitions for a life independent of the Crown. Further contributors include prep schoolmate Delissa Needham, in her first on-camera appearance; hairdresser Sam McKnight; astrologer Penny Thornton; dancer Wayne Sleep; former bodyguard Ken Wharfe; royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter; photographer Kent Gavin; and Daily Mail journalist Richard Kay, as reported by Variety.

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According to Variety, Sophie Todd is the series editor, with Emily Hirst producing and Justin Frahm as director of photography. The project is fully funded by Rainmaker Films, led by Clay Pecorin, Russell Geyser and Zak Tanjeloff, and Plymouth Films, led by Kevin Weisberg.

Love Monday TV, led by executive producers Kerene Barefield and Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt, previously produced 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors.'

53 Degrees Global has credits including Netflix's 'The Royal House of Windsor' and the BAFTA-winning 'The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration.' (ANI)

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