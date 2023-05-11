New York [US], May 11 (ANI): After a hectic promotional spree of 'Citadel' across the globe, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying some quiet family time. Husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie are the constant companions, making her Instagram posts a talking point.

Priyanka took to Instagram to post a frame with Nick Jonas. The shot was taken from the back side, where the hot couple was seen taking a stroll in the park. Any guesses who could be the photographer? Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Jonas captured them.

"What dreams are made of.... #MM #familytime @mamadjonas", read the caption. Priyanka's pet dog was accompanying them too in the park. Though, Madhu Malti is not visible in the frame, a glimpse of the stroller is hard to be missed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsExWOrp6By/

A few hours prior to this post, Priyanka posted another adorable picture of her daughter. She was captured sitting in front of a laptop. "Helping mama at work. @diariesofdiana watching carefully", Priyanka wrote in the caption. The caption referred to Priyanka's pet dog Diana, as it was looking at Malti.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star. During the promotion of 'Citadel' in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God. (ANI)

