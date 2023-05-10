Actress Priyanka Chopra has said that she didn't pay attention to her man's past, with him previously being in high- profile romances with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo. Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: "I don't give a f*** who he's dated." "We are talking about the future... I always say this - I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters," reports femalefirst.co.uk. The couple started dating in May 2018 -- two months before he proposed and seven months before their wedding -- but when they first came into each other's lives, Priyanka was hesitant. Hot Sex Scene of Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Richard Madden in Citadel Episode 3 Leaks Online and Goes Viral As Fans Gather Their Dropped Jaws From the Floor.

She said: "I didn't even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, 'I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.'" "And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker." "Always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he's propped up... I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. (But) my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard." The "Sucker" hitmaker made the first move when he slid into his future wife's DMs with a very direct message.