Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas's younger brother Siddharth got married to actor Neelam Upadhyaya in a ceremony here on Friday.

Priyanka, along with her three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, flew to India last month, while her American singer-actor husband Nick Jonas arrived in the city on Thursday. Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Sr too attended the wedding.

Also Read | On Which Channel CCL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Celebrity Cricket League Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of CCL 11th Edition.

Priyanka's actor cousin Parineeti Chopra, her politician husband Raghav Chadha and Nita Ambani also attended the wedding.

“The wedding happened according to Hindu traditions at the Army club in Juhu in presence of close family and friends. The ceremony began with a baarat that arrived at about 4:30 pm where the family including Priyanka and Nick danced their hearts out.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram (See Photos).

"The wedding started at around 6-6:30 pm. An after party will be held at Butterfly High restaurant in Mumbai's Oshiwara area," a source told PTI.

Inside videos from the wedding shows Priyanka helping the bride towards the stage.

On his Instagram profile Siddharth has addressed himself as a producer, while Neelam is an actor, who works primarily in Telugu and Tamil films like “Mr. 7”, “Action 3D”, “Unnodu Oru Naal”, and “Om Shanthi Om”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)