Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): On Valentine's Day, actress Priyanka Chopra shared a rare photo from her dating days with husband Nick Jonas on social media. Through a heartwarming post, she narrated how her love story with the pop singer Nick began and how it is progressing.

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in December 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' actress shared some cute clicks with her husband, to celebrate their love story on Valentine's Day.

In the first picture, the duo were seen twinning in white outfits while the actress rested her head on the shoulders of the pop singer. The date of capture was also mentioned in the photo. As per the post, the picture is expected to be taken in January 2018.

Another photo from Priyanka's post appears to be from her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding in Mumbai recently. While twinning in blue outfits, the couple posed for an adorable selfie at an event.

While sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote,

"How it started.. How it's going. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever, Valentine."

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Pop singer Nick Jonas recently visited India to take part in the wedding festivities of his brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra.

While Priyanka has been actively involved in the pre-wedding functions, it was her husband, Nick Jonas, who truly stole the spotlight at the Sangeet Ceremony held in Mumbai, earlier this month.

Dressed in a royal blue bandhgala suit with matching trousers, Nick twinned with his wife, Priyanka, who looked stunning in a blue embellished lehenga.

As the night unfolded, Nick Jonas took to the stage and delivered a heartfelt musical performance that added an unforgettable touch to the evening.

He was accompanied by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas, who played the synthesizer while Nick performed his popular song 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) 'for the guests.

The wedding of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya took place on February 7, 2025. (ANI)

