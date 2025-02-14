Acclaimed theatre actors Jena Pandya and Ashley Day will be seen as Simran and Rog (Roger) in Aditya Chopra's musical comedy Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. The musical is based on one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Gets a UK Musical Adaptation for Its 30th Anniversary.

Talking about the musical, Jena Pandya said, “I’m so thrilled to be playing Simran in Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical. It is amazing to be part of telling a story that means so much to so many people. The original film has become a part of the cultural fabric of India, and to get to bring this story to life on stage in Manchester is such a joy."

‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ Premieres at Manchester Opera House in May 2025

Meanwhile, Ashley Day added, "Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical is a true romantic comedy. The script is incredibly funny and full of heart and what l love most is how it shows two cultures, each staying true to their roots while embracing something bigger than themselves. The music has this unbelievable mix of musical theatre and Punjabi pop something I've never seen done on stage. The show is about Family, Love, empathy, and fighting for what truly matters. TRUE HONEST LOVE! Especially in today's world, that message feels more relevant than ever. It's a timeless story, and I'm thrilled to be bringing Rog to life on stage."

The creative team for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical includes Nell Benjamin as the lyricist, and Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani as the composer. The choreography has been performed by Rob Ashford, along with Shruti Merchant. In addition to this, the musical will also feature scenic design by Derek McLane, casting by David Grindrod, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Akhila Krishnan, and musical direction by Ben Holder. ‘29 Years of DDLJ’: Kajol Shares Witty Karwa Chauth Message, Suggests Fans Visit Maratha Mandir To Watch ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

The show will be making its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025, and will be running until June 21, 2025. It might also be exciting to know that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the longest-running film in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

