Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, was released in theaters on December 5, 2024. According to the makers, the Telugu movie earned over INR 1,800 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. A reloaded version of the Sukumar directorial, featuring an additional 23 minutes of footage, was released on Netflix on January 30, 2025. As per the latest update, the action thriller has not only entered the global top 10 on the platform but has also been trending in 14 countries for two weeks! ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Dominates Netflix Charts

As per a Netflix update, Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded version is dominating the global streaming charts. The Telugu action thriller has remained on the platform's Global Top 10 Films (Non-English) list for two consecutive weeks. Currently ranking third, the film is trending in 14 countries with a total viewership of 9.4 million.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (Reloaded Version)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Allu Arjun Reacts to OTT Response of ’Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version)

Reacting to the immense love shown to the OTT release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun said in a statement, "The love and adulation for Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) from across the world is overwhelming. This film was made with blood, sweat and heart, and to see it connect with audiences at such a massive scale is beyond gratifying. I am incredibly proud of the film's success on Netflix. Through the platform, our story is reaching millions across different countries, breaking language and cultural barriers. And I'm deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support and excitement continue to fuel this journey." ‘Better Than Some Modern US Films’: American Audiences Praise Allu Arjun’s Fight Scene in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Compare It to Hollywood Blockbusters.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).