Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas during a recent podcast opened up about having a long-distance relationship with husband Nick Jonas, amid their busy work schedules.

According to People magazine, the 'Matrix Resurrections' actor said, "This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family."

"Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K. It just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened. But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay," she continued.

The pair got engaged in July 2018 just two months after publicizing their relationship. They wed later that year in two separate ceremonies.

Priyanka said being alone and away from her husband has been very challenging. But they have been making long-distance work the best way they could. She said, "We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful. He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off."

"It was all really tricky but we managed. He flew down a bunch of times, I flew down a couple of times. My mom came and stayed with me for almost five months, which was really nice," the star explained. The couple "talk all the time" as well, the 'Quantico' alum said.

"We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do. We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets," Priyanka continued.

She added, "We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other champions but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time."

"But I think at the same time, it's very important to keep a check on another person's heart and how they're feeling. And I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even, like a day, just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right," concluded Priyanka.

As per People magazine, recently, the actor had revealed that she enjoyed travelling with Nick in his band's tour bus. "... It's like a home on wheels and I actually slept like a baby. I felt like I rocked to sleep," she said. (ANI)

