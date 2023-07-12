Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana believes in versatility and strives to offer something new to the audience with his films and songs.

His latest song 'Raatan Kaaliyan' is again a departure from the routine music emerging from Bollywood.

Opening up about the same, Ayuhmann said in a statement, "I’m very happy with the response to Raatan Kaaliyan and it is amazing to see how people want me to sing more frequently. I want to do that starting this year. The purist in me will always choose films and music that are slightly varied from what people usually consume.”

The radio-jockey turned actor added, "It’s always amazing to get love and appreciation for my music as it is very close to my heart. I have always considered myself an actor and an artiste and I love how these two things define who I’m today. They have created my identity as a creator who wants to disrupt.”

Ayushmann made his debut with the 2012 movie 'Vicky Donor' for which he bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for his song 'Pani Da Rang'. No matter how busy he is with his film shoots, he makes sure to work on his songs. Besides 'Pani Da Rang', he has crooned soulful songs such as 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', and 'Chan Kitthan' over the years. He is now gearing up for his 9-city tour to the US in the month of July and August this year.

Ayuhmann further said that he will always look to find distinct and unique films and singles to creatively collaborate on.

“Like films, my music will also leave people with a feeling that it’s different from the rest. I know this has become my calling card and I treasure it immensely. If my films and music have managed to hold people’s attention and they have engaged and cherished them, it’s great! I wish to stay different from the pack and entertain India in a way that’s best known to me,” the actor said.

In the coming months, Ayushmann will be seen in 'Dream Girl '. It will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. In the film, he will share screen space with Ananya Panday. (ANI)

