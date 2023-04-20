Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): It was his debut film in the Hindi film industry and he straightaway swept a six with the film. Apart from anything else, the film was lauded for its progressive content and initiating conversations about the issues which were treated as 'taboo'. The film also gave rise to the star Ayushmann Khurrana, who had a purple patch in the industry for a decade.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann and Yami Gautam starrer 'Vicky Donar' clocked 11 years on Thursday. The elated actor took to his Instagram to post a video of the movie which would make the viewers nostalgic.

Also Read | Neelavelicham Movie Review: Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal and Roshan Mathew’s ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’ Remake Praised For Its Performance and Visuals!.

"Vicky Donor di yadaaan vekh ke, Akhiyanch hanju rul de # #11YearsOfVickyDonor", captioned the on-screen Vicky. Yami Gautam also shared love emojis for the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrPyyyvOKT3/

Also Read | Taali: Ankur Bhatia to Portray Homosexual Character in Sushmita Sen-Starrer Gauri Sawant Biopic.

After this film Ayushman proved his calibre in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhai Ho, Andha Dhun, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. However, the actor had not seen commercial success in his last few releases. So the actor is eyeing for his next big release 'Dream Girl 2'.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms 'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the hit film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

Ahead of Eid, the actor tickled fans' curiosity with a post. He wrote, "Kabhi baadalon mein chhip jaata hai, toh kabhi andheron mein ghum ho jaata hai...Aye chaand, Tu apne aashigon ko itna kyun sataata hai...Iss baar suna hai...Tu akela nahin hoga...Kyunki iss Eid pe...Chaand ke saath koi aur bhi aane wala hai...Na jaane Eid par kya hoga @pooja dreamgirl."

Let's see, what Ayushman has in store for his fans on this Eid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)