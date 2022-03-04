London [UK], March 4 (ANI): Amid the deepening crisis in Ukraine, British Queen Elizabeth II has come out in support of the victims.

According to People, the 95-year-old monarch has recently made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal to help civilians affected by Russia's military operation.

The update about Queen's donation was shared on DEC's Twitter handle.

"Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the organization said.

Prior to Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had an emotional meeting with Ukrainians in London.

The conflict began escalating after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians and troops, have been killed. (ANI)

