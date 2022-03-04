Park Min-young is a year older and wiser today. There's something so calming about her face. The moment you see her you feel pleased and it gets peaceful all around. The actress these days can be seen in a clandestine romance with Song-Kang in Forecasting Love And Weather. It's sassy, sexy and a lot mushy. Even here Min-young manages to add her innocent vibes making you root for her from the first scenes. Her beauty is so pure and earthy that you feel connected to it. So for her birthday, we decided to talk about five pictures that prove she is aging in reverse. Park Min-Young Birthday Special: Five Kdramas Of The Talented Actress And Where To Watch Them.

The monochrome delight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박민영 Minyoung Park (@rachel_mypark)

If gorgeousness had a face...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박민영 Minyoung Park (@rachel_mypark)

Looking right at us

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박민영 Minyoung Park (@rachel_mypark)

What purity looks like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박민영 Minyoung Park (@rachel_mypark)

When being beautiful is in your job description

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박민영 Minyoung Park (@rachel_mypark)

We just have one request from Park Min-young. Could we see you in an out and out negative role? With that face and charm, you will be a lethal nemesis to anyone! Are Kdrama makers reading this?

