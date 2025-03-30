Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Bollywood is no stranger to its fair share of drama and intrigue, but sometimes, the stories behind the camera are even more surprising than the ones on screen.

In a recent candid interview with ANI, veteran actor Raza Murad peeled back the curtain on some of the most astonishing and lesser-known aspects of legendary actor Raaj Kumar's life.

Also Read | 'Basic Instinct' Actor Denis Arndt Passes Away at 86.

Known for his distinctive voice, stoic demeanor, and unforgettable presence, Raaj Kumar left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

However, Murad's account sheds light on an intense and controversial moment in the actor's life.

Also Read | Salman Khan Announces 5 Films After 'Sikandar' - the Names will Shock You! 'Kick 2', 'Andaz Apna Apna 2', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2', and Films With Sanjay Dutt and Sooraj Barjatya! (Exclusive).

Murad recalled an incident from Raaj Kumar's earlier years and said, "Once, Raaj sir was at Juhu beach with a friend and his girlfriend. Someone passed a bad comment about the lady, and Raj sir got so angry that he beat the man so badly that he died," in an interview with ANI.

Murad continued, "And there was a murder case against Raj sahab. Because my father was a very good friend of his, he would go to every court hearing to support him."

The incident, according to Murad, led to a lengthy legal battle, though Raaj Kumar was ultimately acquitted.

"It was a long case, but he was acquitted in the end. The whole ordeal took several months," Murad told.

Despite the controversy, Murad described Raaj Kumar as a man who lived life on his own terms.

"He was a Kashmiri Pandit, and before he entered the film industry, he was a police sub-inspector. Later, he became a massive star," Murad reminisced.

He also shared a personal memory from his youth, revealing the actor's towering presence.

"I remember when we went to his cottage, and I was given a garland to offer him. When I saw him, I thought I was looking at the Qutub Minar - such a tall man. But what he did was incredible. He bent his neck to my level so I could place the garland on him," the 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor revealed.

Raaj Kumar's career took off after his performance in 'Mother India' (1957), but his rise to superstardom was marked by a strong sense of individuality.

Murad went on to recount how Raaj Kumar's dialogue delivery became iconic, with fans expecting him to speak in his signature style.

"People loved his style. It was his trademark. He would speak in that slow, deliberate way, and everyone loved it. He was Jani for everyone," Murad said.

Beyond his on-screen persona, Raaj Kumar was known for his rich heart and unorthodox ways.

Murad recounted an amusing story about the actor's experience on a flight to London.

"Raaj Kumar was sitting in first class, and a group of fans, who were seated in economy class, wanted to meet him. The air hostess allowed just one person to go up. When the fan met him, Raaj Kumar looked around and quipped, 'Jani, where have you brought us, to Dharavi?'," adding, "It was typical of him to make everyone feel special with his unique humour."

Murad also shared a story of Raaj Kumar's admiration for Dilip Kumar, another icon of Indian cinema.

After watching 'Ganga Jamuna', Raaj Kumar visited Dilip Kumar's house at 1:30 AM. "He told Dilip Kumar, 'After seeing Ganga Jamuna, I have come to know that there are only two actors in this country, Rajkumar and Dilip Kumar.' He had the utmost respect for him," Murad revealed.

Raaj Kumar's legendary status in Bollywood is well-acknowledged. Born Kulbhushan Pandit in 1926, he transitioned from a police sub-inspector to one of the most revered actors in Indian cinema.

His debut film, 'Rangeeli' (1952), did not immediately establish him, but 'Mother India' (1957) did, cementing his status as a leading man in the Indian film industry.

Over a career spanning decades, Raaj Kumar starred in over 70 films, including iconic titles such as 'Pakeezah' (1972) and 'Waqt' (1965).

Raaj Kumar passed away in 1996 at the age of 69, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire actors and filmmakers alike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)