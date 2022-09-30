New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Stepping into a never seen avatar, Radhika Madan shared a video of trying and testing prosthetics for her upcoming project. It has created loud anticipation and excitement for what the character would be, as the actress gave a glimpse into the process.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Shiddat' actor treated her fans with a video of herself trying prosthetic make-up.

Radhika Madan has always proved her mettle as an actress with her versatile performances in films like 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', 'Pataakha', 'Angrezi Medium', and many more to come.

Meanwhile, Radhika has been grabbing appreciation for her phenomenal performance in 'Kacchey Limbu' which was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actress is making a global impression with the portrayal of a character in an intensely emotional 'coming of age' story. Radhika will also be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on screen.

She has Aasmaan Bharadwaj's Kuttey along with Arjun Kapoor releasing on November 4.

The 27-year-old actor also has national award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa, Homi Adajania's upcoming next, untitled film with Akshay Kumar, which is the remake of national award-winning film Soorarai Pottru and recently announced, Happy Teacher's Day co-starring Nimrat Kaur in her kitty. (ANI)

