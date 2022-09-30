This Dussehra, Gubbare, the kids' entertainment channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, has pledged to fight against the evils engulfing our children and hindering their future. In a country where millions of children are forced into child labour or suffer from malnutrition, the channel wants to play its part in improving the lives of India’s future. IN10 Media's ShowBox Becomes India’s Number One Hindi Music Channel, Anand Mahindra Shares The Good News.

The channel has partnered with a non-government organization, Child Rights and You (CRY), with an objective to inspire children to be a part of the good army with Akul and Nakul, the protagonists of the channel’s new original – Akul Nakul – The Asuras, and defeat the evils of child labour, child marriage, malnutrition, and others that take away the opportunity for a brighter future for so many children. Akki Jaanbaaz Teaser: IN10 Media’s Gubbare Forays Into Original Content, Brings India’s First-Ever Magical Martial Arts Superhero (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

The initiative curated by Gubbare is an engagement activity wherein the channel has created special Akul and Nakul filters to reach out to the children and encourage the audience to become ‘good asuras’ for a cause. Children have to use Gubbare’s new filters, tagging the channel and/or CRY India along with the campaign hashtags #GoodAsuras #GoodAsurasForAGoodCause and post it on their social platforms. For every post on Instagram or Facebook, the channel will donate Rs. 5 (Indian rupee five) to CRY.

The objective of the partnership is to create awareness regarding various issues impacting children and to build compassion and the value of giving among children. Since its inception, the channel has always worked towards not just entertaining kids but also inculcating good values in them. Joining hands with CRY India is a perfect fit as the non-government organization has been working for the health, education and safety of children for over four decades.

The campaign kicks off on October 1 and will go on for three weeks (October 22) focusing on creating a 'good asuras' army of children by helping drive awareness, unity, and action among the network's employees, viewers, and beyond.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).