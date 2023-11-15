Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Rapper Raja Kumari celebrated Diwali with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu and others. She enjoyed the festivity to the fullest and shared a video in which she can be seen dancing with Chiranjeevi to 'Jawan' title track.

Sharing their dancing video along with other pictures from the Diwali celebration on her Instagram handle, Raja Kumari wrote in the caption, "Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly...NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela."

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Athiya Shetty and Other Celebs Congratulate Virat Kohli on His 50th ODI Century.

She further mentioned about meeting Lakshmi Manchu and wrote, "Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzoFvgmN8cR/?hl=en&img_index=1

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Reacts to Black Widow MCU Return Rumours, Lucy Actor Says 'It Would Be a Miracle To Bring Back Her'.

Raja Kumari recently received a lot of praise for her rap song in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller film 'Jawan'.On lending her vocals for the title track of 'Jawan', the Indian-origin American rapper told ANI, "Jawan was one of the biggest moments for me because it was a clear manifestation...I watched 'Jawan' on Netflix last night and just hearing the scenes I am proud because I am a part of that history forever. That means a lot to me. I am very thankful to Shah Rukh for believing in me..."

Helmed by Atlee 'Jawan' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.Actor Deepika Padukone was seen in a special appearance role in the film.

Meanwhile, Raja Kumari has recently come up with a song 'Sherni Aayi' from the Sushmita Sen-starrer web series 'Aarya 3'. The song's video shows Sushmita Sen in a fierce avatar as Aarya Sareen. Raja Kumari undoubtedly roars with her powerful vocals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)