Raja Kumari performed Jawan Prevue's song in New York and the crowd was loving it. The rapper who is famous for songs like "The Wakhra Song", "SHOOK", "Bindis and Bangles" and more rapped a verse in the Jawan Prevue song which was quite the hit. Kumari was dressed in pink, with matching sunglasses and has her hair up in a bun. Jawan Prevue: Raja Kumari Pens a Heartfelt Note To Shah Rukh Khan on Insta for The 'King Khan Rap'.

Watch Video of Raja Kumari:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

