Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has come on board as a host for 'Tum Ho Naa', a reality game show.

Excited about his hosting stint, Rajeev, in a press note, said, " Over the years, I've been offered so many kinds of roles, some experimental, some quite unconventional. But I've always chosen to follow my heart and be part of something that genuinely feels meaningful to me. With the show Tum Ho Naa, I am happy to return on television"

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On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the promo of the show as well.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DW1QTWGF5vE/?igsh=NmM3YnJzZ3U3N2hk

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The show will premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rajeev was recently seen in a courtroom drama 'Amar Vishwas'.

The series, based on the novels of writer Suhas Shirvalkar, revolves around a murder case that the media quickly labels as "open and shut." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)