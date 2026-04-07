Former A-Feel member Mini (Kim Min Hee) has passed away at the age of 30. The news of her sudden departure has led to a wave of tributes from fans and colleagues within the K-pop community. Known for her time with the girl group A-Feel, the singer’s death was confirmed through a heartfelt announcement shared by her family members. Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam Dies by Suicide at 36 in Chennai Due to Family Dispute - Reports.

Kim Min Hee Passes Away

The news first came to light after the singer's brother shared a public statement regarding her passing. In a message that has since circulated across social media and online forums, he expressed the profound grief felt by their family.

"Hello, this is Minhee's older brother. This is the first time I'm sharing news like this, and hopefully the last, so I am not sure how to convey it properly. I kindly ask for your understanding."

He added, "The obituary notice is late because the funeral will only be held for one day. I have a heavy heart delivering this sudden and heartbreaking news. Our parents are going through a very difficult time, so we plan to hold a quiet family-only funeral service."

Former A-Feel Member Kim Min Hee No More

While the exact cause of death has not been officially disclosed to the public, the announcement emphasised the family's desire for privacy during this difficult period. A memorial service was reportedly held for close friends and relatives to pay their final respects.

Kim Min Hee's Career with A-Feel

Kim Min Hee, professionally known by her stage name Mini, debuted as a member of the girl group A-Feel. During her time with the ensemble, she was recognised for her vocal abilities and charismatic stage presence.

A-Feel garnered a dedicated following during their active years, contributing to the diverse landscape of the K-pop industry. Though the group eventually moved on to individual pursuits, Mini remained a remembered figure among long-time listeners who followed the group's journey.

Tributes for Mini from the K-Pop Community

Following the confirmation of her passing, fans and fellow industry peers have taken to social platforms to offer condolences. On communities such as Reddit and Twitter, many recalled her bright personality and the impact she had during her career.

"She was so young and talented," one fan wrote. "It is heartbreaking to hear such news about someone who had so much life ahead of them." Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Files FIR in Odisha, Police Launch Probe.

The loss of the 30-year-old artist serves as a sombre moment for the music industry, highlighting the personal lives of those who once stood in the spotlight. Her family has requested that fans remember her through her music and the positive memories she created during her time as a performer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).