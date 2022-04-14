Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Bollywood director Karan Johar on Thursday called Ranbir Kapoor as his "son-in-law" in an emotional post he penned while sharing the wedding pictures of Kapoor with Alia Bhatt.

Karan who mentored Alia Bhatt in her movie career took to his Instagram profile to reshare wedding pictures posted by Alia on social media.

"It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever!You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of happiness," Johar wrote.

Alia Bhatt had debuted in Karan Johar-directed 'Student of the Year' in the year 2012.

The wedding was an intimate affair held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, and was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia's upcoming film 'Brahmastra' is produced by Karan Johar. The pair first made their appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

