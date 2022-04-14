Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met music composer Ricky Kej and said the Grammy winner's passion and enthusiasm towards music kept getting stronger. Kej recently won his second Grammy in the best new album category for Divine Tides. PM Narendra Modi to Receive Inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

The musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band 'The Police', who collaborated with Kej on the album. The Kashmir Files: PM Narendra Modi Voices Support for Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty.

Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/8kalYNCaK9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Modi tweeted, "Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

