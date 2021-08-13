New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and Bollywood stars can already be seen celebrating the love they share with their siblings. Actor Ranbir Kapoor spent his Thursday night on a lovely pre-rakhi dinner with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Delhi.

Riddhima took to her Instagram account and shared a picture posing with her brother Ranbir and cousin Nitasha Nanda.

Also Read | #BoycottRadhikaApte Trends on Twitter for an Old Nude Scene From Parched; Radhika Apte Fans Share Khajuraho Pics To Support the Actress.

The picture also included a sneak peek of their mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, present virtually through FaceTime.

"Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few #mammabearonfacetime," she captioned the post.

Also Read | Bhuj – The Pride of India Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date & Time – All You Need to Know About Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt’s Film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranbir is currently in Delhi, shooting for Luv Ranjan's next directorial venture, in which he will be sharing the screen for the first time with actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The film will reportedly see Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of Ranbir's mother, while Boney Kapoor will play the role of Ranbir's father.

Ranbir will also be seen in Karan Malhotra's directorial 'Shamshera', which is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Fans are also waiting to see Ranbir and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt together in the film 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)