Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Lin Laishram. The actor shared the news on their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his wife, sitting in a forest amid a bonfire. The duo announced, calling this moment the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

While sharing the photo, the soon-to-be-parents couple wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way.'

Randeep and Lin got married in an intimate and culturally rich Manipuri ceremony in 2023. Earlier, at several occassions, the actor has openly spoken about their shared values, love for nature, and commitment to a grounded life

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the film 'Jaat', which also starred Sunny Deol in the lead role.

The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory and features a strong ensemble including Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

The sequel will see Gopichand Malineni return as the director, with Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad continuing as producers.

The makers have not announced the release date yet. (ANI)

